Head Start begins ’Farm to Table’ program

Wauseon’s Head Start program expresses its thanks Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing for donating funds and Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for donating garden boxes to help get a “Farm to Table” program started. The Northwestern Ohio Community Acting Commission Head Start is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services/ACF: Head Start. The grant amount is 80% of the program cost used for this project.

