Pettisville FFA announces contest winners

Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends held a COVID version of their annual Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 2.

Winners of a decorated pumpkin contest include:

Second grade: Mrs. Holsopple’s class – first place, Addison Wells, second place, Alec Genter; Mrs. Borton’s class – first place, Kirsten Rychener, second place, Ames Genter

Fourth grade: Mrs. Miller’s class – first place, Molly Harris, second place Canyon Brown; Mr. Hoops’ class – first place, Hayden Thronton, second place, Ali Genter

Sixth grade: Mr. Mansfield’s class – first place, Ashlyn Rice, second place Alissa VanDenBerge; Mrs. Bentley’s class – first place, Cason Nofziger, second place, Emma Stuckey

Art 1: First place, Ashlynn Lugbill; second place, Jada Brinkman; third place, Sam Haley

Art 2: First place Elisabeth Rochefort; second place, Madison Eyer

Art 3: First place, Mya Meck; second place, Sydnie Adkins

Art 4: First place, Elise Hartzler (no second or third place)