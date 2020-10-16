ADAMhs Board approves D.A.R.E. contracts

At its Oct. 8 meeting, the Four County ADAMhs Board approved $30,000 to support the DARE programs in all four counties.

Funding for the school-based substance abuse programming will be allocated as follows: Defiance County sheriff’s office, $7,500; Williams County sheriff’s office, $7,500; Henry County sheriff’s office, $6,500; city of Napoleon, $1,000; Fulton County prosecutor’s office, $6,500; and village of Fayette, $1,000.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has allocated $52,049 to the Four County ADAMhs Board to provide community transition services for offenders with severe mental illness prior to their release from prison to assure continuity of treatment services.

The funds can be used for a variety of recovery supports, including housing placement and transportation, to eliminate barriers to mental health treatment once offenders are released to their home communities.

The ADAMhs Board approved the use of these funds as client needs are identified by three local agencies: A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, Maumee Valley Guidance Center and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

Board CEO Rob Giesige reported that the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has notified him that the board will receive $37,441 of federal funding through the COVID Emergency Recovery Housing fund.

Once those funds are actually received, the money will be allocated to support A Renewed Mind’s recovery housing program that is based in their building on Freedom Drive in Napoleon. A Renewed Mind operates a 10-bed transitional housing program there for men who have completed the residential program that the agency operates on Independence Drive in Napoleon.