Early voting underway for Nov. election

Early voting is underway for the Nov. 3 general election. Ohio residents can vote early in person or by mail.

Early in-person voting takes place the Fulton County Board of Elections, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon. Hours are:

– October 12-16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– October 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– October 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– October 25: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– October 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– October 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– November 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– November 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who would like an absentee ballot can find an application and more information on the Board of Elections website, www.boe.ohio.gov/fulton/.

There are 17 issues on the ballot around the county.

Delta voters will see an especially busy ballot. There will be a school district income tax, village property tax renewal, and five charter amendments before voters.

Those in the Pike-Delta-York school district will decide on a new five-year, 1% income tax to pay for current expenses.

In the Village of Delta, voters will be asked to approve a 5-year, 1-mill property tax renewal for recreation.

There are also five proposed charter amendments on the ballot in the village. They concern council vacancies, residency requirements, and the correction of a typographical error.

Wauseon voters will decide on two tax issues in November. The Wauseon Exempted Village School is asking for approval of a continuing 3.87-mill substitute property tax levy.

The City of Wauseon is seeking a renewal and decrease of a recreation levy. The original levy funded construction and operation of the city pool. The renewal would include a reduction of millage from 2.6 to 2.0 to reflect no further need of construction costs, and would benefit the operation of the city pool and parks and recreation services.

The Village of Lyons is looking to renew a five-year, 3-mill levy for current operating expenses. Metamora voters will decide on renewal of a five-year, 0.5-mill levy for recreation.

Royalton Township will have two levies on the ballot. There will be an additional five-year, 1-mill levy for township cemeteries and a five-year, 1.8-mill renewal levy for fire protection.

There are also two in Chesterfield Township. Voters will decide on a the renewal of both a five-year, 2-mill levy for roads and a five-year, 1-mil levy for fire and rescue.

In Amboy Township, residents will vote on renewal of a five-year, 1-mill levy for fire and rescue.

Finally, in Clinton Township East precinct, voters will decide on whether to allow Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at American Winery.

