Class of ‘21 requirements announced

Senior graduation requirements for 2021 were a main topic at Wauseon’s school board meeting held Monday.

High school principal Keith Leatherman offered an overview of the building’s operation, including requirements for Class of 2021 graduates. To qualify for commencement this year, a student must earn:

• A minimum of 21 credits – four each in math and English; three each in social studies and science; one half each in physical education and health; and six in electives

• Eighteen points on current EOC state tests

• An industry-recognized credential, and required score on the WorkKeys

• Remediation-free scores on the college and career readiness test (ACT)

Or they must:

• Earn a passing score on the state’s Algebra I and English II tests

• Show competency by demonstrating two career-focused activities; enlisting in the military; completing college coursework

Alternate student requirements also include earning two of the following diploma seals: State – OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal; Industry-Recognized Seal; College-Ready Seal; Military Enlistment Seal; Citizenship Seal; Science Seal; Seal of Biliteracy; Techonology Seal; Local – Community Services Seal, Fine and Performing Arts Seal; Student Engagement Seal.

In College Credit Plus participation, Leatherman reported that: 93 students are taking at least one course; 102 total courses are being taken; 306 semester hours are being taken through Northwest Sstate Community College; 40 students are taking Comp I this semester, and 20 are taking Comp II next semester; and 40 students are taking American Government next semester.

The board began the meeting by commending Noah Becker for being named Commended Student by the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Recognition was also given to the following board members for their service to the Ohio School Board Association: Sandra Griggs, 35 years; Larry Fruth, 15 years; and Rick Stidham, 10 years.

In other business, the school district accepted the following donations: $100 from Max and Nicole Silcox, $300 from Cara Finney, $50 from Kenneth and Bonnie Behrmann, $25 from Mattie Gadsby, $25 from William and Julie Mulligan, $30 from Rodney and Bridget Rupp, $100 from James and Shannon Silcox, $100 from Rick and Janelle McLean, $50 from Charles and Sharon Finney, $100 from Marsha Graham, and $50 from the Class of 1981, all to the high school choir and theatre programs in memory of David Scott; $2,420, $560, $490, and $954, respectively, from the Athletic Boosters to the school district for wrestling singlets, an AED outdoor cabinet, girls golf pullovers, and a girls golf range finder; $50 from an anonymous donor to the elementary school food service; and $250 from Dennis and Kayne Hays to elementary school student activities.

Board members passed motions approve a “now and then” certificate for $4,000 for a June 30 purchase of athletic sofware from 2080 Media Inc.; the Fiscal Year 2021 November five-year forecast; and a request from Serenity Rogers for early completion and to be included in the 2021 graduation ceremony.

In personnel matters, the board approved: the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list; the resignation of primary school sweeper John Goldsmith, effective Sept. 30, and middle school cook Melanie Hoot, effective Oct. 19; the transfer of Shirley Bledsoe from two-hour middle school cook to two-hour cook/monitor, effective Oct. 13; and substitute bus drivers Stacie Duncan and Toni Marie Smith.

The board entered into executive session to discuss employment. No action was taken.

