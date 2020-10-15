COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Tena M. Bastian, Swanton, vs. Holie M. Grueshaber, Swanton, other civil.

Joe Stillman, Archbold, vs. Black Swamp Contracting LLC, Deshler, Ohio, other civil.

Richard J. Cook, Wauseon, vs. Sara J. Gilbert-Cook, Prarieville, La., termination of marriage without children.

Floyd E. Franks, Wauseon, vs. Brenda K. Franks, Fayette, dissolution of marriage without children.

Shininger Inc., Delta, vs. Nathan Woodring, Swanton, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Joshua M. Rogers, 25, Manitou Beach, Mich., engineer, and Kayela M. Gilbert, 26, Manitou Beach, Mich., patient care technician 2.

Jordan C. Salhoff, 28, Swanton, heavy equipment operator, and Samantha M. Elliott, 24, Swanton, nurse.

Jacob A. Harmon, 26, Wauseon, storeroom clerk, and Audra R. Schmunk, 22, Wauseon, assistant manager.

Duncan W. Cuykendall, 23, Archbold, Sauder Manufacturing, and Paige M. Mock, 24, Morenci, Mich., STNA.

Matthew A. Kobeck, 28, Swanton, mechanic, and Allison M. Miller, 24, Swanton, registered nurse.

Adam S. Flint Jr., 24, Sand Creek, Mich., semi driver, and Harley L. Williams, 21, Sand Creek, Mich., medical assistant.

Jason M. Shepherd, 18, Cloverdale, Ohio, welding, and Ann L. Harmon, Wauseon, STNA.

Nicholas S. Keil, 27, Delta, agricultural engineer, and Abigail H. Jacoby, 27, Whitehouse, executive assistant.

Christopher J. Keller, 23, Swanton, tool and die maker, and Mary A. Baumgartner, 23, Swanton, seamstress.

Stephen B. Ramos 28, Delta, package handler, and Cori L. York, 28, Delta, physical therapist.

Real Estate Transfers

Loveda M. Leichty, trustee, to Philip E. and Lori H. Bontrager, 910 Olds Lane, Archbold, $165,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to Sutter Development Group LLC, 4 Yellowstone Lane, Delta, $22,000.

Harry J. Culler to Curtis A. and Marcene M. Smith, 116 Bassett Ave., Swanton, $40,000.

Josiah J. Hoops to Jenna L. Lather, 208 West St., Archbold, $98,000.

Billy and Cynthia Rose to Josiah J. and Adrienne G. Hoops, 321 Stryker St., Archbold, $155,000.

Louella E. Andrews to Jesse A. Carter, 402 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $64,890.

Donna M. Valenza-Strup to Dale and Jennifer McCullough, 6405 County Road C, Delta, $167,840.

Ruth Delacruz to John J. and Pamela S. Thieman, 425 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $125,000.

Rickey D. and Joetta K. Pugh to Lindsay Rosales, 1109 Buehrer Road, Archbold, $139,000.

James A. and Debra L. Weyandt to Wendy L. Wyse, County Road 21, Archbold, $26,000.

Lesa A. King to David T. and Dawn L. Hauter, 3364 County Road 19, Archbold, $150,000.

Rita Bellmore to Craig A. Mullins, 305 Church St., Swanton, $20,000.

Zeesky LLC to James and Haley O’Neil, 104 West Drive, Archbold, $130, 100.

Henry R. and Stacey E. D’Alelio to Lesa A. King, 4208 County Road 20, Archbold, $360,000.

Robert S. Gilbert Sr. to Heather M. Jogerst, 104 S. Madison St., Delta, $135,000.

Michael and Rebecca Koltz to David and Taylor Condon, County Road 4-3, Metamora, $50,910.

Buron A. Lutz to C&J Capital LLC, 111 Elmwood St., Wauseon, $60,000.

Benjamin J. and Nicole M. Gleckler to Chad and Tara Johnson, $23,000.

G.A. Wilson Builders LLC to Benjamin J. and Nicole M. Gleckler, 618 Taylor St., Delta, $19,000.

William G. Sr. and Brenda L. Woodruff to Nathaniel and Julie Sahdala, 5730 County Road C, Delta, $229,000.

Christopher R. and Amy L. Baden to Wyatt A. and Cynthia M. Vickery, 511 Ann Ave., Wauseon, $220,000.