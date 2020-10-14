Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Appreciation Picnic. The Chamber instead decided to deliver 58 lunches to city employees at the police and fire departments, Public Works, the water treatment plant, the water plant, Parks and Recreation, and the city administrative offices to show appreciation for all of their efforts throughout the year.

