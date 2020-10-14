SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 1

8:25 a.m., 8610 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:52 a.m., 4957 State Hwy. 66, Arch Motel, investigate complaint.

12:18 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, suspicious activity.

1:44 p.m., 207 Fulton St. Suite B, Lyons, check on welfare.

1:58 p.m., 6965 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., traffic offense.

2 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, investigate complaint.

3:05 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21 German Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

3:22 p.m., 13529 County Road L, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:05 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

4:45 p.m., 10487 County Road 4#101, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:45 p.m., 2927 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

8:43 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious person.

8:44 p.m., 7170 County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:04 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

9:31 p.m., 5829 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Friday, Oct. 2

12:36 a.m., 2040 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:40 a.m., County Road T at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

3:32 a.m., 15282 County Road K #2, Dover Twp., burglary.

4:59 a.m., 7630 County Road 11, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:44 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, investigate complaint.

10:46 a.m., 2125 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:44 a.m., 15740 County Road K, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

4:49 p.m., 15028 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., neighbor trouble.

9:25 p.m., County Road H at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., fight.

11:05 p.m., 126 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Lyons Village Hall, investigate complaint.

Saturday, Oct. 3

4:40 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

9:23 a.m., 7535 County Road C, York Twp., check on welfare.

2:55 p.m., 6642 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

4:21 p.m., 4728 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:40 p.m., 6030 County Road N, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:07 p.m., 13848 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

Sunday, Oct. 4

4:18 a.m., 4600 County Road 12, York Twp., assist other unit.

1:24 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Monday, Oct. 5

1:33 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

2:11 a.m., County Road U at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:35 p.m., 26436 County Road HJ, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

1:46 p.m., 7150 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Messer Gases, accident with property damage.

2:19 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #73, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

3:40 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, suspicious activity.

4:10 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

4:28 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, dog bite.

4:49 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

5:32 p.m., County Road 12 at County Road N, Royalton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:40 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road J, Dover Twp., animal call.

11:52 p.m., 6972 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

1:25 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:07 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., livestock on roadway.

12:09 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, 911 hang-up.

3:42 p.m., 13931 State Hwy. 66, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

4:47 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 109, check on welfare.

5:09 p.m., 9250 County Road 13, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

5:42 p.m., County Road 3 at State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

8:38 p.m., 13715 State Hwy.. 66 #12, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.

9:30 p.m., 4396 County Road 13 York Twp., harassment.

9:41 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, K-9 Unit.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

2:10 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road B, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

2:31 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, domestic trouble.

7:10 a.m., County Road D at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

1:03 p.m., 4954 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

5:24 p.m., 8777 County Road E, York Twp., assist other unit.

5:42 p.m., 6191 County Road 10, York Twp., Bailey’s PVS Oxides Inc., assist other unit.

6:03 p.m., 8301 S. Fulton Lucas Road at Archbold Whitehouse Road, Swanton, injury accident.

6:20 p.m., 410 Maplewood Ave., Delta, check on welfare.

6:30 p.m., 409 Palmwood Ave. Suite B, Delta, burglary.

7:15 p.m., 5713 County Road S, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

9:08 p.m., County Road K at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, Oct. 8

5:28 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.