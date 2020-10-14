Pledging to stay drug-free

Shown receiving rewards at Four County Career Center in Archbold for joining Drug Free Clubs of America are, from left, Heather McGowan, Drug Free Clubs of America program director; Cory Miler of Evergreen; and Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement/Workforce Development coordinator. This is the third year FCCC is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America, created to help students make wise choices. Students choose to join voluntarily and become members by paying a membership fee and passing a 12-panel drug test. The school teamed up with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for drug testing. Over 135 students have signed up so far this school year.

