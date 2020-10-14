COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kaitlyn M. Cooley, Swanton, vs. Camryn Hovest, Gilboa, Ohio, other civil.

Cameron C. Frank II, Tecumseh, Mich., vs. Kimberly S. Ream, Wauseon, non-support of dependents.

Alicia L. Evans, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Craig L. Miller, Fayette, non-support of dependents.

Countryside Farms Excavation, Lyons, vs. Anthony W. Martin, Metamora, foreclosure.

Marriage Licenses

Donald L. Buck II, 39, Toledo, self-employed, and Karen R. Brown, 35, Delta, bank teller.

Thomas J. McVicker, 23, Fayette, construction, and Serena R. Verburg, 22, Fayette, homemaker.

Alexander J. Murray, 28, laborer, and Chelsea L. Couperthwaite, 29, Delta, receptionist.

Jonathan B. Hodgeson, 30, Allen Park, Mich., self-employed, and Allison M. Offerman, 28, Allen Park, Mich., retail manager.

Nicolas J. Pudliner, 26, New Florence, Pa., self-employed, and Demi L. Powers, 24, Fayette, sales representative.

Jackson L. Waidelich, 23, Archbold, supply chain coordinator, and Lynae M. Fry, 28, Pettisville, personnel coordinator.

Joshua M. Rogers, 25, Manitou Beach, Mich., engineer, and Kayela M. Gilbert, 26, Manitou Beach, Mich., patient care technician.

Jordan C. Salhoff, 28, Swanton, heavy equipment operator, and Samantha M. Elliott, 24, Swanton, nurse.

Real Estate Transfers

Brooke L. Smith to Michael T. and Sharon Williams, 210 E. Main St., Metamora, $90,000.

Betsy A. Rudd, trustee, to Thomas and Laura Frank, 104 Quail Run, Archbold, $309,000.

Richard J. and Joyce E. Seiler to Mark D. and Cristal M. Vincent, 300 Schlatter St., Archbold, $338,500.

Michael R. and Jeffery A. Bliss and Laurie Brown, trustees, to Micheal I. II and Kathyrn A. Brown, 244 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, $95,000.

Jacob T. Pennington and Sara Eisel to Shawn M. Glenn, 5204 County Road T, Metamora, $242,000.

Doris F. Waite to Terri L. Lambert, 15152 State Hwy. 2, Wauseon, $118,000.

Jerry M. Pinkava and Sandra Pinkava to Jerry M. Pinkava, 1050 County Road D, Swanton, $77,500.

Mary E. Krauss to Mark A. and Amy K. Adams, 6088 County Road F, Delta, $165,000.

Jeffrey A. and Wanda L. Newlove to Fernando G. and Frances Perez, 234 W. Willow St., Wauseon, $120,000.

David A. Holman, successor trustee, to Shellie L. Barclay, 615 Parkview Ave., Wauseon, $170,000.

Paul R. Schegel, trustee, to Delta Raceway LLC, 8571 County Road 7-2, Delta, $250,000.

Ohio Bell Telephone Co. to Eugene A. and Larry L. Wyse, trustees, 13771 County Road H, Wauseon, $3,000.