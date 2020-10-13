The Fulton County Fair announces the first-ever themed camping weekend – the Fall Family Campout–scheduled for Oct. 15-18.

A group of Fair Board spouses and auxiliary members will present a variety of spooktacular activities planned for Saturday, Oct. 17. Cost is $30 per night to camp. To keep the number of people on the grounds manageable, activities will be open to registered campers only, not the general public.

Activities include a decorated pumpkin contest, scavenger hunt, live music by Van-Dells member Stacy “Duke” Todd, a costume parade, trick-or-treating, and a campsite decorating contest.

Campers should register and pay through Gate A. Gate hours are Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.;and Saturday, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

All campers will need to follow state and local COVID-19 guidelines as listed on the Fair’s website. If individuals feel sick and/or have one or more symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to stay home to limit the spread of the virus. Symptoms include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; diarrhea; and nausea or vomiting.

For more information, guidelines, and a detailed schedule, visit FultonCountyFair.com or the Fall Family Campout page, fultoncountyfair.com/fall-family-campout/.