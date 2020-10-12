Chamber holding ‘Adopt A Pet Week’ special

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring “Adopt A Pet Week” through Oct. 17

Spend a minimum of $25 at any Chamber-affiliated store in Wauseon and receive $25 off a pet adoption at the Fulton County Humane Society before Oct. 31.

Check out the Humane Society’s Facebook page for photos of pets available for adoption. Look for special pet appearances with Steve Wanner at various Chamber member businesses, weather permitting.

For more information contact the Chamber at 419-335-9966 or the Humane Society at 419-349-3841.