Updates on COVID-19 and its impact

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw another weekly increase in COVID-19 cases as the total number climbed to 403 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations is now 34, with three deaths.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 100 confirmed active cases, up from 82 the previous Friday, and 19 two weeks ago.

Among the 384 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 243 females and 141 males.

Lucas County has had 7,578 cases and 367 deaths, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. The Swanton zip code in Lucas County was in the lowest range of cases, with somewhere between 1-101.

There were 168,749 cases overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 16,399 hospitalizations and 3,428 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,691 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 308 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County remained at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met three of the seven indicators. The indicators met were new cases per capita, new cases increase, and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County stayed at Orange Alert Level 2 with the Thursday update, along with Henry, Williams, Defiance, and Wood counties.

New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health found that 18 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread (Level 3).

“We have 18 Red counties, which is more than we’ve seen since the week of July 23,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Additionally, there are 58 Orange counties this week, the highest ever. 96% of Ohioans are living in a Red or Orange county. The virus continues to spread quickly throughout the state, and we need to continue staying at home when sick, wearing a mask when out, and keeping at least six feet between you and those outside of your household.”

• Seven states are now included in Ohio’s travel advisory. Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those states currently include South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Wyoming.

• Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed the order that allowed nursing facilities to permit indoor visitation beginning Monday. In order to permit indoor visitation, facilities are required to meet certain health and safety requirements.

The visits will be limited to two visitors and will be a maximum of 30 minutes. Visitors will have to be socially distanced and wear a face covering. Visits are to occur in areas that are separate from a resident’s room.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

