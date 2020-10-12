2020 Fulton County Jr. Fair buyers listed

The following is a list of buyers at the Fulton County Jr. Fair:

Market chickens: Grand Champion, Ali Genter, $2,000, Premier Bank, Pettisville Grain/Delta Feed, Miller Construction, Bodey Insurance; Reserve Champion, Nathan Davis, $900, Buckeye Sanitation

Market turkey: Grand Champion, Logan Henricks, $1,200, Tay’s Dog Pound, Henricks Garage; Reserve Champion, Leah Mishka, $500, Anderzack-Pitzen Construction

Market fryer rabbit: Grand Champion, Katelyn Hays, $600, Precision Ag Services; Reserve Champion, Alex Galvin, $450, Wauseon Masonic Lodge 349

Market roaster rabbit: Grand Champion, Haiden Beck, $500, Anderzack-Pitzen Construction; Reserve Champion, Zachary Reinhart, $475, Machacek Concrete, Whalen Realty and Auction

Market dairy goat: Grand Champion, Grace Davis, $1,300, Buckeye Sanitation; Reserve Champion, Ella Mishka, $650, State Bank and Trust

Market boer goat: Grand Champion, Emersyn Sinks, $1,000, DMC Associates; Reserve Champion, Lilly Herr, $1,000, Andersack-Pitzen Construction

Market hog: Grand Champion, Kylie Sauder, $1,800, Black Swamp Equipment, Falor Farm Center, MDK Transport, Kinsman Propane; Reserve Champion, Cooper Stambaugh, $1,100, Machacek Concrete

Market lamb: Grand Champion, Karter Zachrich, $850 Anderzack-Pitzen Construction; Reserve Champion, Kassidy Zientek, $700, The Rack Shack, Falor Farm Center, Kalmbach Feeds

Market born/raised lamb: Grand Champion, Karter Zachrich, no sale; Reserve Champion, Caylee Sager, $1,250, Kalmbach Feeds

Market born/raised steer: Grand Champion, Jenna Norman, $750, Fulton County Cattle Feeders; Reserve Champion, Caylee Sager, no sale

Market dairy steer: Grand Champion, Hannah Kovar, $1,200, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Redline Equipment, Gerald Grain Center; Reserve Champion, Jaden Banister $1,000, Agua Fria Fin Group, New York Life, Country Contours Landscaping, Lawns ‘N’ More

Market commercial beef steer: Grand Champion, Garrett Costin, $800, Fulton County Cattle Feeders; Reserve Champion, Chet Meyer, $1,600, Countryside Farm Drainage

Market beef steer: Grand Champion, Kennedy Keller, $1,100, Pettisville Grain/Delta Feed, Premier Bank, Nofziger Seeds; Reserve Champion, Bryce Bolger, $1,600, Anderzack-Pitzen Construction

Dairy feeder calf: Grand Champion, Kennedy Keller, no sale; Reserve Champion, Kennedy Keller, no sale

Beef feeder calf: Grand Champion, Allison Herr, $2,500, Falor Farm Center, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Jones and Follmer Insurance, Fulton County Cattle Feeders, Gerald Grain Center; Reserve Champion, Aspen Brehm, $1,000, Anderzack-Pitzen Construction

Item to benefit horse members:

$7,725, Precision Ag Services plus 31 additional buyers

Gallon of milk: $12,975, Fulton County Dairy Association plus 51 additional buyers

Outstanding market exhibitors: Beef, Allison Herr, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Gerald Grain Center, Jones Crop Insurance, Falor Farm Center, Fulton County Cattle Feeders; Swine, Ashlyn Ledyard, $350, Mahnke Concrete; Lamb, Eva Suchora, $400, Falor Farm Center, Jared and Mandy Burkholder; Goat, Leah Mishka, no sale