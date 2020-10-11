Two injured in Chesterfield Twp. crash

Two people were injured Sunday morning after their vehicle smashed into a house in Chesterfield Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Dontae Wilbon, 34, of Milwaukee, Wisc., was westbound on U.S. 20 at approximately 9:32 a.m. when drove off the left side of the road at the intersection at State Route 108, striking a tree and an occupied house.

Wilbon was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries. His passenger, Brandy Rooker, 33, of Woodhaven, Mich., was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the residence was injured.

Neither crash victim wore a seat belt, and alcohol is not a factor in the accident.

U.S. 20 was closed for approximately 30 minutes. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Morenci, Mich. and Lyons fire departments.

The accident remains under investigation.