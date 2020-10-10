Couple weds in Alaska

Olivia Villanueva and Jadon Meeker were united in marriage on July 31, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Jadon is stationed with the U.S. Army.

Olivia is the daughter of Ruben and Andrea Villanueva of Archbold. Jadon is the son of Terra Meeker (Richard Berry) of Wauseon and Chris Meeker of Fayette.

Due to COVID-19, it was a small personal ceremony with just a few of their friends in Alaska attending. They are hoping they will be able to travel home summer of 2021 to celebrate this joyous union with family and friends.