Second COVID-19 death reported in Fulton County

The Fulton County Health Department on Friday reported the second confirmed death of a Fulton County resident due to COVID-19.

The individual is a female in her 80s. The health department said no additional information will be provided.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” stated Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp.“Each of us must be diligent and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and do what we can to protect each other and especially those more susceptible to serious health effects.”

As of Friday, the total COVID-19 case count in Fulton County is 384. The sharp increase in new cases reported since Sept. 28 has been primarily cases associated with long term care facilities (residents, employees and their close contacts).