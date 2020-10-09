‘Fall on the Farm’ comes to Sauder Village

Enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities during Sauder Village’s “Fall on the Farm,” Saturday, Oct. 10.

“From pumpkin decorating, goat milking, and meeting farm animals to historic cooking demonstrations, a harvest church service, and a pedal tractor maze… Fall on the Farm promises to be a great day for families to create special memories together,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager.

In the barnyard areas families will have the chance to meet many farm animals and watch a goat milking demonstration. Children can hop on a pedal tractor to maneuver through a maze, watch a color separation activity at the Nature Center, and decorate a pumpkin to take home. In the historic homes guests can learn more about cooking of days-gone-by while watching noodle making and pumpkin pie baking demonstrations.

Stop by the Grime Homestead to see potatoes from the field to the table. Learn about the equipment used to harvest and sort potatoes in the Grime Barn and then step into the Grime home to see some potato recipes and cooking gadgets. To celebrate the bounty of the fall season, a short Harvest Home Service will be held in the village church.

In addition to the Fall on the Farm activities, guests will want to plan time to experience the past while visiting places like Erie’s Farm Shop, the Grist Mill, print shop, schools, jail, general store, and many craft shops. The Grime Home and barns are a fun place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio. Other highlights of a visit to the historic village include a free train ride, unique shopping, and delicious ice cream.

New this year, guests can experience the Roaring Twenties while visiting the 1920s Main Street. Families can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop. Stop by the theater to take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, explore a grocery store, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain. Guests can see the latest fashions at the clothing store, buy sweet treats at the candy shop, and have fun exploring the fire station and livery.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

