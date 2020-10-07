Juvenile driver crashes car during chase

A car chase involving a 13-year-old driver that started in Toledo early Monday morning ended in a ditch in Fulton County.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined a pursuit in progress on State Route 184 (Alexis Road) in northern Lucas County at 2:07 a.m., according to Lt. Shaun Robinson. A 2000 Chevrolet Impala was being pursued east into Fulton County at speeds topping 60 miles per hour.

Robinson said after entering Fulton County the vehicle steered deliberately into a soybean field at County Road 2, then drove into a ditch. The 13-year-old driver was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital as a precaution. The driver was not injured in the accident.

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller said the department was notified of the chase at 2:11 a.m., and used road spikes at County Road U and County Road 2 to stop the vehicle.

He said the incident reportedly began in Toledo with notice of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle with a bad headlight. Toledo police reportedly attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description given, but the vehicle failed to stop and the driver led officers on a chase that led onto State Route 184 and into Fulton County.

Miller said the sheriff’s office does not plan to press charges against the driver since he will already be charged in another jurisdiction.

A spokesperson in the Records Division of the Toledo Police Department did not have available information on the incident.

The name of the driver is being withheld due to their age. The incident remains under investigation, so charges are pending at this time.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

