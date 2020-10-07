Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County added 46 news cases over Monday and Tuesday. The Fulton County Health Department reported 40 new cases on Monday and 6 new cases on Tuesday. There are no updates from the county on weekends.

The total number of cases in the county is now up to 365.

There have been two new hospitalizations in the last week, bringing the total to 28 hospitalized in the county. There has been one death in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 233 females and 132 males. The median age for confirmed cases is now 50.

Lucas County had 7,445 cases and 366 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 382 cases and 13 deaths, Williams County 243 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 367 cases and 17 deaths.

There have been 161,299 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 15,972 hospitalizations and 3,367 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 40.

There are 4,638 confirmed deaths statewide, with 309 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that although COVID-19 hospital admissions in Ohio had been declining since peaking in mid-July, hospitalizations are now trending upwards with an increasing number of hospitalizations in rural Ohio.

The average age of hospitalized patients has also gone up in recent weeks. Ohioans 60 and older now account for approximately 70 percent of COVID hospital admissions as compared to 50 percent of hospitalizations in July.

“As we said earlier in August and September, spread among the young and healthy will eventually impact those who are older and more vulnerable, which is why it is so very important that younger Ohioans do all they can to prevent spread,” said DeWine.

Regionally, the western part of the state has been seeing an increase in hospital admissions and relatively fewer hospital admissions have been occurring in northeast and central Ohio.

All regions of the state currently have adequate hospital capacity.

• DeWine also announced that his administration is working closely with the Ohio General Assembly on a plan to distribute CARES Act funding to help citizens who are struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or water and sewage utility bills. The plan will also focus on providing aid to small businesses and non-profits.

More information on the economic recovery relief package is expected to be released soon.

• Governor DeWine announced that he has authorized a study focused on school students who are quarantined due to meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have heard anecdotally that most quarantined students are not getting sick, but I believe that it is important to have data and evidence before considering a change to the recommended guidance,” said DeWine.

• DeWine reminded Ohioans Tuesday to continue to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He stressed that President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis should serve as a reminder that anyone can become ill with coronavirus and that citizens should remain diligent in their efforts to prevent virus spread.

“Each of us can demonstrate our love and respect for our fellow Ohioans by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, keeping at least 6 feet of distance from others, and frequently washing our hands. This is in our control,” said Governor DeWine. “This virus is an enemy of our freedom, but by doing these things to fight back against it, we’ll keep our kids in school and our economy moving forward. All of us working together will allow us to live with this virus until the time when it is gone.”

