Brookside Dr. parking rules discussed

Swanton Village Council on Sept. 28 moved forward in the process to codify parking on the newly curbed portion of Brookside Drive.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit parking at all times on the north side of Brookside Drive between Hallett Avenue and Crestwood Drive. Parking would be prohibited on the south side of Brookside Drive Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but allowed otherwise.

Council approved the first reading of the ordinance. It will require two more readings for final approval.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Neil Toeppe read a proclamation recognizing Paul Dzyak, a Swanton Village Councilman who died Sept. 18.

“Paul Dzyak made excellent and constructive contributions to the Village of Swanton through the performance of his duties and responsibilities, both as a member of Village Council but also throughout other community endeavors,” said Toeppe.

In addition, Oct. 4-10 was proclaimed Fire Prevention Week throughout the community.

Multiple items originally scheduled to be voted on were delayed due to only four members of council being present. The items will be discussed at the next meeting.

Other business

• Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle reported that, starting this week, the office hours at the Swanton Municipal Building will change to 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The change will be monitored for any negative consequences, and may be subject to change again in 2021.

• Hoelzle reported that over 130 properties utilized services on the village’s bulk drop-off day. Dumpsters were overflowing.

• The village’s response rate for the Census has surpassed the 2010 mark of 76.6%, and is now at 77.4%.

• Council accepted the resignation of Anthony Bernal from the Fire and Rescue Division. He has been Gorham-Fayette fire chief for over a year.

• Toeppe reported that the village is looking at options to again host in-person meetings.

• Swanton Council voted to waive an optional hearing in front of the Fulton County Budget Commission.

• Joe Short, Republican candidate for Fulton County Commissioner, spoke before council.

