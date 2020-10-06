Board of DD seeking applicants

The Fulton County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming board vacancy on the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a term to commence Jan. 1, 2021, and end Dec. 31, 2024.

All persons appointed to the board shall be persons interested and knowledgeable in the field of intellectual disabilities and other allied fields. To the maximum extent possible, appointees shall be individuals who have professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration or government service.

Any interested individual should submit in writing a request to be considered to serve on the board, including the reasons why he or she might wish to be considered.

Interested applicants shall send their information to Superintendent, Fulton County Board of DD, 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 23, 2020.