Help for the Board of DD

Shannon Shulters, assistant director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, presented the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a donation from a recent golf tournament held by McNeill Chevrolet of Swanton. Susan Dorrington, SSA, and Board of DD Superintendent Beth Friess accepted the donation which will be used to assist individuals that they serve to increase their self-advocacy skills.

Shannon Shulters, assistant director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, presented the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a donation from a recent golf tournament held by McNeill Chevrolet of Swanton. Susan Dorrington, SSA, and Board of DD Superintendent Beth Friess accepted the donation which will be used to assist individuals that they serve to increase their self-advocacy skills. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_McNeill-2.jpg Shannon Shulters, assistant director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, presented the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a donation from a recent golf tournament held by McNeill Chevrolet of Swanton. Susan Dorrington, SSA, and Board of DD Superintendent Beth Friess accepted the donation which will be used to assist individuals that they serve to increase their self-advocacy skills. Photo provided