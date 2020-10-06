Haunted History Tours set Oct. 23-24

Experience the spookier side of Winameg as the Museum of Fulton County presents Haunting History Tours on Oct. 23-24.

The hour-long tours start each night at 6:30 p.m. and depart every 15 minutes until the last tour at 8:30 p.m. The final two tours each night are reserved for ages 18 and older. The tours involve a one-mile walk with five stops along the way. The event is rain or shine.

The tours will recount tales of an herbal healer turned doctor, a freed slave, and a fur trader in Winameg, one of the oldest settled locations in Fulton County and rumored to be haunted due to its past. This is the first time the haunted tours will take place in Winameg; ; last year, Delta was featured.

“The Fulton County Historical Society is excited to continue to expand our popular October program to explore the full scope of the county’s history. There are so many stories to tell, and we believe the public will find this event both fun and educational,” Museum Director John Swearingen Jr. said.

Prepaid reservations are required at 419-337-7922. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 years or less and for members.