Grant provides meals for seniors

The Ohio Department of Aging has awarded Fulton County Senior Center $48,600 in additional funding for a new, short-term Staying Healthy program to provide meals from Das Essen Haus near Pettisville for older adults affected by the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

The restaurant will offer limited contact, stagger pick-up options or delivery options for participants. Meals may be hot or cold, and will be made available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Dine-in is not an option with this initiative.

Eligibility for this initiative requires participants to be age 60 and over and a resident of the Pettisville school district. This program launches Oct. 1 and will continue through September 2021.

“Pettisville does not have a satellite site or convenient access to nutrition options, and Das Essen Haus was evaluated as having the ability to reach this population,” said Sheri Rychener, senior center director. “This program is designed to support our current services and not replace. We look forward to trying a new approach that should provide some insight on new ways to expand our services within the community that will ultimately benefit our seniors in the area.”

Das Essen Haus owner Becky Rhodes said the restaurant’s aim is to “provide great quality homemade food along with exceptional customer service while supporting our community growth. We appreciate the opportunity to carry out our mission.”

The Staying Healthy program engages area agencies on aging and local, small-business restaurants to deliver free meals to seniors in our communities. Funding for Staying Healthy is provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Fulton County Senior Center is located at 240 Clinton St. in Wauseon.

“We are excited that this new opportunity allows us to partner with a local business to help the Senior Center,” Fulton County Commissioner Jon Rupp said.

For more information, call 419-337-9299 or visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/StayingHealthy.