Fulton County sees large weekly increase in COVID cases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw its largest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases as the total number climbed to 348 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations is now 27, with one death.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday and included 82 confirmed active cases, up from 19 the previous Friday.

Among the 319 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 195 females and 124 males.

Lucas County has had 7,380 cases and 366 deaths, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. The Swanton zip code in Lucas County was in the lowest range of cases, with somewhere between 1-98.

There were 157,966 cases overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 15,735 hospitalizations and 3,319 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,617 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 308 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• A couple of positive COVID-19 cases associated with Wauseon High School led to several student-athletes being placed in quarantine. That caused some postponements.

A girls soccer league contest against Swanton was postponed until Oct. 12. Six volleyball matches were also postponed, and cross country will not compete at an invitational and a tri-match.

• Fulton County bumped up to Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

With a spike in cases early last week, the county met two of the seven indicators. The indicators met were new cases per capita the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County stayed at Orange Alert Level 2 with the Thursday update, along with Henry, Williams, Defiance, and Wood counties.

New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health found that 11 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread (Level 3): Ashland, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Mercer, Montgomery, Muskingum, Pike, Putnam, Richland, and Scioto. Richland County is on the borderline of a Level 4 public emergency, with severe exposure and spread.

“We have 11 red counties, which is more than we’ve seen at any point in September,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Although many Ohioans are working hard to keep this virus in check, unfortunately, we are seeing a rebound in some areas of the state. This pandemic isn’t over, so please continue to stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask when you’re out, and keep at least six feet between you and those outside of your household.”

• Seven states are now included in Ohio’s travel advisory. Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those states currently include South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Mississippi.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

