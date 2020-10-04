Candidates sought for Swanton Council vacancy

Due to the unexpected passing of Paul Dyzak there is a vacancy on Swanton Village Council. Council members will appoint the replacement to fill Dzyak’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Swanton residents interested in serving on Council should submit a letter of interest and qualifications to Mrs. Rosanna Hoelzle, 219 Chestnut St., Swanton, OH 43558 or admin@villageofswantonohio.us.

Letters and qualifications from interested parties will be received until 1 p.m. on Oct. 9. Anyone with questions or seeking more information should contact Hoelzle at 419-826-9515.