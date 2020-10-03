“Paulajean Drewes Recognition Sunday,” a celebration of Drewes’ 55 years of service as organist for St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wauseon, will be held Oct. 11 at the 10 a.m. worship service. All are welcome. The church is located at 1588 State Hwy. 108.

“Paulajean Drewes Recognition Sunday,” a celebration of Drewes’ 55 years of service as organist for St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wauseon, will be held Oct. 11 at the 10 a.m. worship service. All are welcome. The church is located at 1588 State Hwy. 108. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Organist.jpg “Paulajean Drewes Recognition Sunday,” a celebration of Drewes’ 55 years of service as organist for St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wauseon, will be held Oct. 11 at the 10 a.m. worship service. All are welcome. The church is located at 1588 State Hwy. 108. Photo provided