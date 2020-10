A Soup, Sandwich, and Pie Lunch will be held Sunday, Oct. 11 in Lyons. It will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at East Chesterfield Christian Church, 14901 County Road 14, at the corner of County Road RS, Lyons.

There will be limited inside seating, with masks and social distancing. For carryout, give your order at front door, and drive to back for pick-up. It is a freewill offering.