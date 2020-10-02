Sauder Village offers Transportation Exploration

Families can have a blast in the past during the popular Transportation Exploration event to be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at Sauder Village in Archbold.

With horses, trains, trolleys, and automobiles of yesteryear, guests of all ages will discover exciting ways to travel through time while making special family memories.

Again this year, the Transportation Exploration event will feature model trains set up by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club. Guests of all ages will enjoy looking at these detailed displays in Founders Hall, visiting with the train club members, and watching the trains travel around the tracks.

A variety of other transportation-themed activities are planned throughout the day. Families can learn about traveling by canoe, talk with antique car owners along the 1920s Main Street, and see how to harness a horse for a buggy. Williams Aerial, a local drone photography organization, will demonstrate the latest in drone technology and offer guests an amazing view of Sauder Village. There also will be free rides on the tractor-driven trolley and the Erie Express train.

At the 1920s Main Street guests can stop by the car dealership and gas station. As guests enter the Rich Ford Auto Dealership they will be immersed in a car dealership of bygone days. With a 1926 Model T Ford in the showroom, a table and chairs where sales took place, and an office complete with telephone and typewriter, guests visiting the dealership will learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society.

Adjacent to the auto dealership is a service station complete with an old-time gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil, and other unique artifacts.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For more details, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.