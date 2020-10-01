Three Board of Education members at Four County Career Center in Archbold will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s Veteran Board Member Award at the association’s 65th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Recipients are: Brian Baker, who has served on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board for 25 years and the Four County board for 14 years; Ron Crawford, who has served on the Northeastern Local School board for eight years, the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board for 17 years, and the FCCC board for six years; and Chris Oberlin, who has served on the Defiance City Schools board for 25 years and the FCCC board for 24 years.

The Veteran Board Member Award is given to school board members in recognition of 25 years of service. Of the nearly 3,500 board members in Ohio, only 33 will receive the honor in 2020.

“Brian, Ron, and Chris are outstanding board members. Their dedication to Four County Career Center is greatly appreciated. I feel very fortunate to have them on our board and consider it a privilege to work with them.” said Tim Meister, FCCC superintendent.

The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.