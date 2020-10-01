Virtual canning series being offered

Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences teaches the basics of home canning and preservation through a virtual series called “Food Preservation Office Hours”.

These online classes emphasize the science behind preservation so that everyone who preserves fruits, vegetables, and meats understands why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.

All online classes are on Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m. Topics include: Oct. 6, Preserving Fall Vegetables; Oct. 13, Preserving Apples; Oct. 20, Canning Soup; Oct. 27, Canning Meat, Poultry, and Game; Nov. 3, Making Jerky; Nov. 10, Making Sauerkraut.

To join OSU Extension educators for one or more of these free programs, register at go.osu.edu/fall2020foodpreservationseries.

For more information, contact Melissa J. Rupp, 419-337-9210 or email rupp.26@osu.edu.