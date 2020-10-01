Unemployment rate down in Fulton County

The unemployment rate in Fulton County was down in August, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate fell to 6.7% in August from 7.2% in July. Last August, the jobless rate in the county was 3.9%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary August 2020 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 4.1 % in Holmes County to a high of 11.9 % in Monroe County. From July, unemployment rates decreased in 66 counties, increased in 13 counties, and remained the same in 9 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 8.8% % in August. Six counties had unemployment rates at or below 6.0 % in August. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Putnam, 4.7 %; Mercer, 5.2 %; Wyandot, 5.7 %; Van Wert, 5.9 %; and Union, 6.0 %. Five counties had unemployment rates above 11.0 % in August. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe, were: Cuyahoga, 11.6 %; Trumbull, 11.4 %; Jefferson, 11.2 %; and Mahoning, 11.1 %.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.9% in August 2020, down from a revised 9% in July. Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 45,500 over the month, from a revised 5,101,700 in July to 5,147,200 in August 2020.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 510,000, unchanged from July. The number of unemployed has increased by 269,000 in the past 12 months from 241,000. The August unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.2% in August 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 8.4%, down from 10.2% in July, and up from 3.7% in August 2019.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010