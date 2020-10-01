SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 17

9:18 a.m., 6560 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

10:13 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., stolen vehicle.

11:15 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

11:44 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Izaak Walton League, check on welfare.

12:13 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, unwanted subject.

12:31 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, investigate complaint.

1:31 p.m., 5429 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:56 p.m., 9721 County Road B, York Twp., larceny.

7:32 p.m., 8868 County Road D, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

8 p.m., 310 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., domestic violence.

8:18 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.

8:42 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., domestic violence.

Friday, Sept. 18

4:11 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

6:35 a.m., 125 N. Adrian St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

10:04 a.m., 116 Ash St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

1:47 p.m., 15480 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., telephone harassment.

1:56 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road C, German Twp., injury accident.

4:30 p.m., 1100 County Road 7, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

4:32 p.m., E. Morenci Street at Fulton Street, Lyons, traffic offense.

6:37 p.m., 3450 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

6:42 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road C, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:29 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

7:53 p.m., 10037 County Road 19, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:08 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road U, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

Saturday, Sept. 19

1:06 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.

2:24 a.m., 5110 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:40 a.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest trails, disabled vehicle.

9:07 a.m., 1829 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

11:05 a.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road H, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

11:54 a.m., 3375 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:04 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

12:44 p.m., 13280 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

2:30 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., check on welfare.

3:24 p.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

4:35 p.m., County Road K at County Road 7, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

5:02 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Auto Specialties, injury accident.

7:50 p.m., 4518 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

9:57 p.m., 9900 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Sept. 20

5:34 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:11 a.m., 5565 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

11:56 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, injury accident.

3:18 p.m., County Road 12-1 at County Road H, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:27 p.m., 10037 County Road 19, Franklin Twp., unwanted subject.

4:27 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

6:13 p.m., 310 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

6:24 p.m., 22823 U.S. 20A, German Twp., larceny.

9:34 p.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious person.

Monday, Sept. 21

2:41 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.

7:07 a.m., County Road H at County Road 17, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:14 a.m., 7190 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:54 p.m., County Road N at County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., road blocked.

2:30 p.m., 3333 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

5:44 p.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

6:39 p.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage

9:29 p.m., 3516 Westwood Drive, German Twp., civil matter.

11:29 p.m., 2763 County Road S, Amboy Twp., larceny.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

7:37 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

9:33 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.

10:49 a.m., 5721 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:01 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #114, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.

5:22 p.m., 20080 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:32 p.m., 6950 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

5:46 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

6 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.

6:43 p.m., County Road 6-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

6:44 p.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious vehicle.

7:50 p.m., 3401 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:51 p.m., County Road B at County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

8:37 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., miscellaneous assist.

11 p.m., 1256 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

4:05 a.m., 9451 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:34 a.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:22 p.m., 4957 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, civil matter.

1:34 p.m., 13665 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., larceny.

1:46 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., harassment.

2:19 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, assist other unit.

6 p.m., County Road L at County Road 23, Franklin Twp., road blocked.

6:25 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:23 p.m., 1920 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., vandalism.

8:45 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #37, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

Thursday, Sept. 24

4:52 a.m., 603 N. Gorham St. Suite E, Fayette, attempted burglary.

7:05 a.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.