SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 17
9:18 a.m., 6560 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
10:13 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., stolen vehicle.
11:15 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
11:44 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Izaak Walton League, check on welfare.
12:13 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, unwanted subject.
12:31 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, investigate complaint.
1:31 p.m., 5429 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
4:56 p.m., 9721 County Road B, York Twp., larceny.
7:32 p.m., 8868 County Road D, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
8 p.m., 310 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., domestic violence.
8:18 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.
8:42 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., domestic violence.
Friday, Sept. 18
4:11 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
6:35 a.m., 125 N. Adrian St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.
10:04 a.m., 116 Ash St., Lyons, suspicious activity.
1:47 p.m., 15480 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., telephone harassment.
1:56 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road C, German Twp., injury accident.
4:30 p.m., 1100 County Road 7, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
4:32 p.m., E. Morenci Street at Fulton Street, Lyons, traffic offense.
6:37 p.m., 3450 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
6:42 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road C, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:29 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.
7:53 p.m., 10037 County Road 19, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:08 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road U, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
Saturday, Sept. 19
1:06 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.
2:24 a.m., 5110 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
5:40 a.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest trails, disabled vehicle.
9:07 a.m., 1829 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
11:05 a.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road H, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
11:54 a.m., 3375 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
12:04 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.
12:44 p.m., 13280 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.
2:30 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., check on welfare.
3:24 p.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
4:35 p.m., County Road K at County Road 7, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
5:02 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Auto Specialties, injury accident.
7:50 p.m., 4518 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
9:57 p.m., 9900 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
Sunday, Sept. 20
5:34 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
11:11 a.m., 5565 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
11:56 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, injury accident.
3:18 p.m., County Road 12-1 at County Road H, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:27 p.m., 10037 County Road 19, Franklin Twp., unwanted subject.
4:27 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
6:13 p.m., 310 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., keep the peace.
6:24 p.m., 22823 U.S. 20A, German Twp., larceny.
9:34 p.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious person.
Monday, Sept. 21
2:41 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.
7:07 a.m., County Road H at County Road 17, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
11:14 a.m., 7190 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
12:54 p.m., County Road N at County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., road blocked.
2:30 p.m., 3333 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
5:44 p.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.
6:39 p.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage
9:29 p.m., 3516 Westwood Drive, German Twp., civil matter.
11:29 p.m., 2763 County Road S, Amboy Twp., larceny.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
7:37 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
9:33 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.
10:49 a.m., 5721 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
3:01 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #114, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.
5:22 p.m., 20080 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.
5:32 p.m., 6950 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., burglary.
5:46 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.
6 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental issue.
6:43 p.m., County Road 6-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., injury accident.
6:44 p.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious vehicle.
7:50 p.m., 3401 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
7:51 p.m., County Road B at County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
8:37 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., miscellaneous assist.
11 p.m., 1256 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
4:05 a.m., 9451 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
7:34 a.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
12:22 p.m., 4957 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, civil matter.
1:34 p.m., 13665 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., larceny.
1:46 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., harassment.
2:19 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, assist other unit.
6 p.m., County Road L at County Road 23, Franklin Twp., road blocked.
6:25 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:23 p.m., 1920 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., vandalism.
8:45 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #37, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
Thursday, Sept. 24
4:52 a.m., 603 N. Gorham St. Suite E, Fayette, attempted burglary.
7:05 a.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.