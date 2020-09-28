Defiance man injured in crash

A Defiance man was seriously injured Saturday in a two-vehicle accident in Royalton Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 Dodge Promaster driven by Gary Pitzen, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa, was eastbound on U.S. 20 at approximately 3:15 p.m. when it traveled over the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jack Long Jr., no age given, of Defiance. Long was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the right side of the road. Pitzen’s vehicle came to rest on the left side of the road.

Long was transported by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries. A hospital spokesperson said no one by that name has been admitted. He was not wearing a helmet. Pitzen was not injured in the accident, and wore a safety belt. Impairment was not a factor in the accident, and no charges were filed.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour. The accident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Lyons Fire Department and EMS, and Don’s Towing.