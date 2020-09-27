Helping the men in blue

Four County Career Center’s Mechanical Systems and Piping students utilized their skills and worked with the Stryker Police Department K-9 Unit to build Scent Training Walls for their dog. The students designed and constructed the walls for the police department to use as training tools for the dogs to learn to find the specific location of certain types of contraband. They will also share this training technique with other law enforcement agencies in the area. Pictured are – front, from left – Andyn Haynes of Hilltop, Zach Chupa of Patrick Henry, Garrett Burkey of Napoleon, Cory Brooks of Edon, Derek Cobb of Evergreen, Isaiah Wilkie of Liberty Center – back, from left – Jose Bejarano of Patrick Henry, Cory Miller of Evergreen, Hunter Little of Wauseon, Keaton McKenzie of Napoleon, Eli Rippetoe of Defiance, Aaron Walters of Patrick Henry, Sebastian Aldrich of Patrick Henry, Noah Kistner of Patrick Henry, Kijano Hill, of Patrick Henry, Tonay Wymer of Bryan, Shawn McCullough of Delta, and instructor Steve Steingass.

