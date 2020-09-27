Rotary Club spruces up caboose

The Fulton County Historical Society has announced that the B&O Railroad caboose located at the Wauseon Depot has been refurbished by the Wauseon Rotary Club.

Toni Schindler, Rotary president, said the caboose windows were repaired and replaced due to a donation from Skates Construction. A power wash and a new coat of paint finished off this preservation project. The Wauseon High School National Honor Society and Student Council joined Rotary members to complete the repainting.

“For 59 years, the Wauseon Rotary has contributed to many projects throughout the community, both large and small, that contribute to helping make Wauseon a great place to live,” Schindler said. “We were happy to coordinate and perform the repainting of the Fulton County Historical Society’s caboose. Several Rotarians and Wauseon High School students contributed their time, supplies, tools, and talents to give the caboose a fresh coat of paint for our community and visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The caboose was built in February of 1923 in Washington, Ind. It was moved multiple times throughout its career, finally being assigned to Rossford, Ohio, in 1969. The caboose was involved in a train wreck in 1971, and afterward was placed in storage in Toledo. The following year it was purchased by the Seagate Quarry, located just north of Toledo Express Airport, where it was used as an office. In November of 1975 it was purchased by the FCHS.

“We value our long relationship with the Wauseon Rotary. Our working together has allowed us to continue to preserve the stories of Fulton County and present them to the public in exiting ways,” said Carl Buehrer, president of the Fulton County Historical Society.

Schindler said the FCHS is proud to continue a partnership with the Wauseon Rotary. Other joint projects have included the Santa Claus at the Depot event and a scholarship to pay for Wauseon school district classes to take field trips to the Museum of Fulton County.

The Wauseon High School FFA chapter members previously restored the caboose to its 1920s appearance. Built in 1896, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the current depot at 225 Depot St. is the second to stand on the site. It served passengers of the railroad until the mid-1970s, and is currently owned by the City of Wauseon and managed by the FCHS.

The Wauseon Rotary Club is a group of over 50 local business people who meet on a weekly basis and plan charitable contributions to the City of Wauseon.