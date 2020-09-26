Defiance College nationally recognized

Defiance College has received national recognition from Colleges of Distinction in both military support for students and in equity and inclusion efforts.

The organization is an advocate for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes. This philosophy evolved over the last few years to inspire Colleges of Distinction to create individual recognitions that focus on institutions’ specialized services for students.

Defiance College has been selected as a stand-out institution due to dedication to helping veterans overcome obstacles and achieve success. At Defiance College, military students are supported through comprehensive education benefits, a committed military and veterans affairs office, flexible options, trained faculty, and dedicated campus activities and community support.

“We are aware of the particular challenges many military students face on college campuses,” said Jack Lawson, the college’s Veteran, Transfer, and Adult Student Support coordinator. “Our campus is proud to support and cultivate the skills that military students bring to the classroom, while helping them achieve their personal and professional goals.”

The college also distinguished itself as a community dedicated to equal opportunity for all students, faculty, and staff. No matter the population breakdown, faculty and staff treat students fairly and with a conscious acknowledgment of their needs.

A few notable resources for student support include the Diversity Council, the Office of Intercultural Relations, the Counseling Center, and the Office of Residence Life.

Defiance College also exceeded expectations from a student’s recruitment, throughout school, and beyond the completion of their degree.

“Defiance College has created a welcoming environment for under-served students,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to highlight the noteworthy support offered for students who might not otherwise study and thrive on a college campus.”

Founded in 2000, Colleges of Distinction honors schools throughout the U.S. for excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience. For more information, visit www.collegesofdistinction.com.