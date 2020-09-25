Traffic enforcement grants awarded

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded two traffic enforcement grants to be in effect Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The first grant, titled “Impaired Driving Enforcement Program,” is for $20,662.85; the second, titled “Selective Traffic Enforcement Program,” is for $15,275.23, for a total of $35,938.08. These grants total $35,938.08, and were awarded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The grants will provide funds to pay for extra patrol during different times and dates for traffic law enforcement. During the times of the extra patrol, deputies will focus on violations such as speeding, seat belts, distracted drivers and impaired drivers to reduce the number of traffic related crashes and deaths in Fulton County.