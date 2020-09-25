WHS senior commended nationally

Noah Becker, Wauseon High School senior, has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will present a letter of commendation to Noah.

He is applying to numerous schools, and is interested in pursuing a career in the STEM field with a possible focus on biochemistry.

The NMSC is recognizing about 34,000 commended students across the nation for exceptional academic promise. Although they won’t continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.