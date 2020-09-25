NSCC announces new scholarships

Northwest State Community College in Archbold has announced new scholarships in honor of four of the college’s former presidents.

Established by family members of those previous NSCC presidents, the scholarships are listed.

• The James O. Miller, Ed.D. and Mary C. Miller, RN Scholarship will be for a student in the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing (RN) program, with first preference given to a first-generation college student. This scholarship will be for one academic year, divided equally between semesters.

• The Max F. and Joyce Covert Scholarship for students in the STEM, Industrial Technologies/Advanced Manufacturing or Nursing disciplines, with first preference given to student(s) residing in Bryan. These scholarships will be for one academic year, divided equally between semesters.

• The Dr. Larry and Ruth McDougle / McDougle (ADN Nursing) Scholarship for a student actively pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing (RN). Candidates must reside in the NSCC service region at the time of the award. The scholarship is to be awarded to a student of good morals, integrity, and character. This scholarship is awarded each year for one semester.

• The Dr. Tom and Bonnie Stuckey / Hope Scholarship for students who are returning veterans, students living in less than acceptable conditions, and persons desiring to establish a new start. Students who have exhausted all forms of funding (Pell grants, student loans, etc.) are also eligible. Two scholarships, or up to four per year, will be awarded.

Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC’s seventh and current president, said, “It means a lot to me personally to witness this generosity to NSCC and to our local community. I am privileged to stand on the shoulders of greatness. My vow is to continue our mission strengthening local communities. We have enrollment growth, record scholarship levels, many new grants, and very strong community partnerships, and we owe it to you for building that strong foundation upon which we proudly stand today.”

Covert served from 1971-81, Miller from 1982-91, McDougle from 1991-2003, and Stuckey from 2007-18.

“It is very gratifying to work with donors who are committed to Northwest State students by providing a legacy which will live on in perpetuity,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation. She also recognized former president Betty Young, 2003-7, for earmarking funds for a “Bridge to Success” Scholarship to aid students during her tenure.

In 2020, NSCC awarded $661,000 in scholarships to 282 students from the region.

For additional information on NSCC Scholarships, including NSCC Foundation and Institution scholarships, visit NorthwestState.edu/scholarships or call 419-267-5511.