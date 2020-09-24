Sauder Village plans Fiber Arts Fest

To learn more about knitting, spinning, quilting, and other fiber arts, plan a visit to Sauder Village on Saturday, Sept. 26, for the Fiber Arts Fest.

“At our Fiber Arts Fest, Sauder Village artisans will demonstrate the steps to transform raw wool into yarn used to weave, knit, and crochet,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “There will be spinning, weaving, quilting, and rug-hooking demonstrations, as well as unique fiber-themed exhibits throughout the historic village.”

As guests take a walk through time they can learn more about fiber arts while experiencing life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s. At Natives and Newcomers, families can learn how the Native Americans extracted plant fibers for baskets, bags, thread, and sleeping pads. There will be fiber arts exhibits and demonstrations at the Pioneer Settlement Area as well. Guests can watch hand-quilting demonstrations in the parlor of the Stuckey home and learn about drop spindles and watch spinning demonstrations on the big wheel at the Witmer-Roth home.

A quilt display featuring ten historic quilts that illustrate a variety of quilting styles and patterns from the 1860s through the 1930s will be on display at the Holdeman Church. Moving into the 1920s, artisans at the Grime Homestead will be demonstrating the traditional art of rug hooking.

Craftsmen will also be at work in the Spinning Shop, Broom Shop, and Weaving Shop to share interesting information about fiber arts. At the Festival Barn guests can watch as craftsmen transform raw wool into yarn used to weave, knit, and crochet. Families will also be encouraged to plan an adventure around the Historic Village with a fun fiber arts scavenger hunt.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For more information about the Fiber Arts Fest, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

Sauder Village in Archbold will present the Fiber Arts Fest on Sept.. 26. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_GetAttachmentThumbnail-1.jpg Sauder Village in Archbold will present the Fiber Arts Fest on Sept.. 26.