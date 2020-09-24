Royalton Twp. asking voters for two levies

Royalton Township will go to voters Nov. 3 to finance a new cemetery wall and to renew a continuing fire operating levy.

The five-year, 1-mill additional property tax levy, which would generate $42,000 annually, would be used expressly to replace a 110-year-old Lyons-Royalton Cemetery retaining wall in a state of decline. “Over the last 20 years we’ve tried several things to fix it, and it keeps deteriorating,” Township Trustee R.J. Lumbrezer said.

Three new “ready rock” walls would be constructed: a four-to-five foot wall across the front of the cemetery to replace the original, and two accompanying 30-inch-high walls, one on either side at the drive entrances, to be used as resting spots for cemetery visitors. Each would have a matching cobblestone design.

The top of the original wall would be shaved down, and the new wall placed in front of it. “That way, we won’t disturb anything,” Lumbrezer said.

Designed by DGL Consulting Engineers, the $172,000 project would prevent further maintenance issues with the original wall, and would begin construction sometime next year.

“This last wall lasted one hundred and some years. We’re hoping this will last as long, and we won’t have to worry about it for a long time, is the intent,” Lumbrezer said.

The levy is strictly to build the walls, and would not be renewed, he said. Informational flyers describing the project will be mailed to residents within a week or two.

“Everybody that’s heard about it and talked about it seems to really like the idea,” Lumbrezer said. He said the township trustees are available to discuss the details.

The township’s continuing 1.8-mill fire operating levy is also up for consideration. Generating $50,000 annually, it’s used to finance maintenance, emergency vehicles, supplies that don’t fall under the county’s jurisdiction, and compensation for firefighters.

Lumbrezer is confident the operating levy will be successful. “We’ve never had a problem,” he said. “We get really good support from our community. If it didn’t pass we would have to go back to community. Obviously, our fire department couldn’t run without it.”

The township’s fire budget is too small to sustain operations on its own, Lumbrezer said.

A rendering of the wall by DGL Consulting Engineers gives an idea of how it will look when completed. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Lyons-Cemetery.jpg A rendering of the wall by DGL Consulting Engineers gives an idea of how it will look when completed. DGL

One to build cemetery wall

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.