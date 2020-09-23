Fulton County case increase remains slow

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday unveiled a new case demographics dashboard on coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The new dashboard gives access to COVID-19 case data by race or ethnicity. The data can be broken down by age and county and compared to the overall Ohio population.

“Improving data collection and reporting, as well as creating a publicly-available dashboard, were recommendations from the COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force,” said DeWine. “This dashboard will help better track health inequities and disparities, and we believe this data will also help put critical decisions into context for policymakers.”

• DeWine also encouraged Ohioans to answer the call if contacted by a contact tracer.

Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19 by notifying people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and advising them to monitor their health for signs and symptoms; helping those who may have been exposed get tested; asking people to self-isolate or self-quarantine if appropriate; helping people identify the resources they need to safely stay at home.

Contact tracers will not disclose a person’s identity to their contacts; however, those who test positive will be encouraged to notify those they’ve been in contact with so that these individuals also respond to contract tracers and begin to isolate.

• COVID-19 cases in Fulton County on Tuesday were up to 237, according to the Fulton County Health Department. This week, there were nine new cases reported Monday and zero on Tuesday.

With two new hospitalizations reported this week, there have been a total of 22 people hospitalized in the county. There has been one death in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 132 females and 105 males.

Lucas County had 7,187 cases and 358 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 287 cases and 10 deaths, Williams County 201 cases and three deaths, and Henry County 300 cases and 12 deaths.

There have been 145,850 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 14,899 hospitalizations and 3,210 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 40.

There are 4,338 confirmed deaths statewide, with 297 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, Fulton County had 42.7 cases per 100,000 people. That is in the bottom half for all counties statewide.

Putnam County had the highest rate at 280.6 per 100,000, while Henry County was fifth with 192.5.

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Tuesday announced that Ford is donating two million medical-grade face masks to the state of Ohio for healthcare providers, first responders, underserved populations, and senior living communities. The donation is part of the Ford Fund’s commitment of 100 million medical-grade face masks through 2021.

The company, currently manufacturing 2.5 million medical-grade masks a week for its employees and at-risk communities, is growing the number of mask-making machines by mid- to late-October to increase production and deliver on its goal. Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services and Development Services Agency have partnered with JobsOhio to work with the Ford Government Relations Team, as well as many others, to secure lifesaving personal protective equipment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

