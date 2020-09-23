Exercising his right

In preparation for the November general election, students at Four County Career Center in Archbold participated in Constitution Day student registration. Government teachers spoke to the students about the voting process and their rights and responsibilities to vote. Students who will be 18 years and older by the November election were able to register. Registrations are then delivered to each county’s Board of Elections. Shown filling out a voter registration form are, from left, Mr. Brywczynski, Government instructor, assisting FCCC student Nick Pelland of Evergreen.

