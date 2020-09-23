SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 10

8:56 a.m., 233 Chestnut St., Pettisville, 911 hang-up.

12:15 p.m., 5296 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:14 p.m., 6986 County Road 12, York Twp., investigate complaint.

2:30 p.m., 111 Eagle St., Lyons, investigate complaint.

3:24 p.m., 120 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

5:56 p.m., 2695 County Road H, Swancreek Twp, harassment.

6:52 p.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious activity.

7:01 p.m., County Road K at County Road 13, Dover Twp., criminal mischief.

8:27 p.m., 9980 County Road J, Pike Twp., identity theft.

10 p.m., 17572 County Road J, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.

Friday, Sept. 11

2:31 a.m., 15462 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:06 a.m., 5485 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

10:27 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., mental issue.

11 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Job and Family Services, assist other unit.

2:29 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #47, York Twp., assist other unit.

6:27 p.m., County Road 24 at State Highway 2, German Twp., stolen vehicle.

8:32 p.m., 15167 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

10:23 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., K-9 Unit.

10:54 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Circle K, stolen vehicle.

Saturday, Sept. 12

6:15 a.m., 22823 U.S. 20A, German Twp., larceny.

8:25 a.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

11:09 a.m., 15723 State Hwy. 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:04 p.m., 11920 County Road K, Pike Twp., assist public.

12:19 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, investigate complaint.

1:17 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

1:33 p.m., County Road 8-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., assist public.

3:09 p.m., 12832 County Road N, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:08 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., harassment.

5:28 p.m., 15593 County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

6:11 p.m., 5681 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:57 p.m., 4711 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

7:38 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:54 p.m., 10476 County Road N, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:30 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swanton Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:52 p.m., 1879 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Sept. 13

12:25 a.m., 12399 County Road 13, Sunny’s Campground, criminal mischief.

1:57 a.m., 12189 County Road C, York Twp., domestic trouble.

7:37 a.m., 16056 County Road H, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:10 a.m., 25837 County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

10:21 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

12:46 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

1:15 p.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

1:28 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

3:01 p.m., 8695 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious person.

4:22 p.m., 5485 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

4:37 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:35 p.m., 7361 County Road L, Pike Twp., civil matter.

7:22 p.m., 124 E. Main St., Metamora, United Methodist Church, criminal mischief..

8:41 p.m., 11500 County Road M, Pike Twp., traffic offense.

11:15 p.m., 14900 County Road H #93, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

Monday, Sept. 14

7:58 p.m., 10700 County Road MN, Pike Twp., wire/poles/tree down.

8:18 p.m., 219 Chestnut St., Swanton, Swanton Police Department, harassment.

11:35 p.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, assist public.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

8:41 a.m., 8885 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

10:43 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

12:28 p.m., 5731 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:45 p.m., 12721 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

2:05 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

3:28 p.m., 3075 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

6:24 p.m., 2194 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:33 p.m., 6957 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

8:33 p.m., 12798 County Road E, York Twp., harassment.

9:57 p.m., 413 N. Adrian St., Lyons, assist public.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

6:17 a.m., 5195 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

7:08 a.m., 4995 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

10:05 a.m., 8225 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

11:20 a.m., 5810 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:05 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, investigate complaint.

12:23 p.m., 4365 County Road N, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:40 p.m., 10801 County Road N, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

3:14 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

3:15 p.m., 3049 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:50 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

4:06 p.m., 6853 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

5:16 p.m., 13470 County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:55 p.m., 4700 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:40 p.m., 18393 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., keep the peace.

Thursday, Sept. 17

2:08 a.m., 206 S. Cherry St., Fayette, suspicious activity.

4:26 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of harassment.

6:32 a.m., 113 S. Fayette St., Fayette, suspicious person.

6:52 a.m., 22229 County Road M, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.