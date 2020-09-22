NAMI offering youth mental health first aid training

NAMI Four County is offering three free Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings this fall for persons who work or volunteer with youth who may have an emotional, behavioral or mental health issues as well as care-givers of youth.

This is an all-day training with sign-in at 7:45 a.m. The class starts promptly at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 4:30 p.m.

The dates for the open courses are: Thursday, Sept. 24, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Thursday, Nov. 19. All three classes will be held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Each training is limited to the first eight persons who register in order to maintain social distancing guidelines during the class. Due to restricted class size, registration is limited to people who are able to complete the full training and will close as soon as eight people are registered. Face coverings will be required.

To register, contact BJ Horner at bhorner@mvgcohio.org or by phone at 419-906-5569. Specify the dates or dates you could attend.

The focus of the training is to teach participants how to recognize the risk factors, signs and symptoms of the most prevalent mental health issues in youth. Participants will also learn how to listen non-judgmentally, provide reassurance, and how to encourage professional and self-help to the youth and their family.

The class will actively practice how to get involved in an appropriate manner to assist a youth who may be experiencing mental health issues in both crisis and non-crisis situations. This course will not teach people how to become counselors.

Participants will receive a comprehensive manual that covers all aspects of mental health disorders affecting youth. The manual explains how to implement the techniques presented during the training. Bottled water and juice, a wrapped continental breakfast and a box lunch will also be provided.

Participants will receive a certificate from Mental Health First Aid USA that is valid for three years.

These trainings have been made possible by donations from the Dennis Deeds Motorcycle Benefit for Suicide Awareness and Wauseon VFW Post 1424.