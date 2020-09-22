FCCC holds board meeting

The September meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held Thursday, Sept. 17, at the career center in Archbold.

The following items were approved: Financial statements and investments for August 2020, as presented; club budgets for the 2020-21 academic year; permanent appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021; and “then and now” certifications.

Items approved during the superintendent’s report included: the resignation of Anne Taylor, effective Sept. 23; the movement of Kristine Manning to the BA 150-hour column; the employment of Adult Education Public Safety instructors as presented; the employment of certified substitutes as well as educational aide substitutes.

Donations to FCCC included: $285 to the Drug Free Clubs of America from Gerken Paving; $570 from Fulton County Processing; $25 Chipotle gift card from Meyer Badenhop Insurance; 250 free extra value meal coupons from Ravello McDonald’s.

The board also approved: the use of the ESC Suspension Center at $50 per student per day; authorization of the “Advertising for Bids” for the 2021 rooftop HVAC unit replacements; and the acknowledgement of the application, school donation agreement, and waiver of the 45-day required notification from Pioneer Custom Molding, Inc. for property tax abatement.

The next scheduled BOE meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in the FCCC multi-purpose room.