Swanton Council approves trick-or-treating

After receiving multiple queries into its status, Swanton Village Council last week approved hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“I’m gonna recommend that we have it,” said Councilwoman Kathy Kreuz said at the meeting. “It’s up to the parents to use their discretion if they want to take their child out or not… Some people may decide to not even give anything out this year, but that’s my personal opinion that I think the kids should have that.”

Dianne Westhoven seconded the motion, and Council approved trick-or-treating from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

With COVID-19 still around there had been some question on whether the normal Halloween fun would be possible. As of now, it looks like it will be, for the most part.

One Halloween event, however, has already been canceled. The Halloween Hoopla, an event that draws tightly-packed crowds to downtown Swanton, will not be held this year.

Swanton Lions Club President Bill O’Connell said on Facebook that, after much deliberation and the consideration of many scaled-down versions, the club decided to cancel.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also discussed Halloween during his report on Thursday. He reminded parents that Halloween activities will be different this year than in years past.

DeWine encouraged parents and children to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large groups, and to stay home if sick. He added that final decisions on whether to hold or participate in trick-or-treating or other events should be made by local communities, individuals, and parents.

The state will be developing guidance for Halloween, and it is posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov to help communities and families plan for the holiday.