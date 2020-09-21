Ohio unveils newstudent, children’sCOVID dashboards

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state had launched the Schools Dashboard and the Children’s Dashboard to provide school districts and parents the best information to make decisions about their child’s education and social interactions.

The Schools Dashboard will show new and cumulative COVID cases reported to schools by parents or guardians and staff. The data can be sorted by county or school district and includes students and staff. Schools are required to report cases to their assigned local health department, which then reports to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Children’s Dashboard, developed in consultation with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, includes information about cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 among children aged 0-17 in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence. Both dashboards are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In Fulton County, there was just one reported school case, a student in the Pike-Delta-York district.

According to the Children’s Dashboard, there have been 16 confirmed cases among those 0-17 years of age.

• Fulton County remained at Level 1 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met just one of the seven indicators. The indicator met was the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County stayed at Orange Alert Level 2 with the Thursday update. The county met just two of the seven indicators.

Henry and Williams counties were Level 1, while Defiance and Wood were Level 2.

Lucas County had 66.5 cases per 100,000 people from Sept.2-15.

Fulton County had 47.5 cases per 100,000 people during that time frame.

The highest rate in the state was in Putnam County, at 256.9. Henry County was seventh, with 166.6.

• COVID-19 cases in Fulton County increased to 234 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations stands at 21, with one death.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday and included 20 confirmed active cases.

Among the 228 cases through Friday, there were 130 females and 98 males.

Lucas County has had 7,119 cases and 357 deaths, as of Sunday.

There were 144,309 cases overall in Ohio, with 136,505 confirmed and 7,804 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 14,773 hospitalizations and 3,180 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,318 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 297 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has started distributing $300 per week in Lost Wages Assistance to eligible unemployment insurance recipients. This assistance is available to Ohioans who received traditional unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Trade Readjustment Assistance, SharedWork Ohio or extended benefits for weeks ending Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

PUA claimants will receive payments first, in a staggered manner with individual payments for each week they qualified for the program. For Ohioans receiving other types of unemployment benefits, there will be one retroactive payment for all weeks they qualify.

Currently, ODJFS is working to complete the programming necessary to disperse payments. Updates on this process can be found at jfs.ohio.gov/lwa.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-6.jpg